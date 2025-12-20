Kazakhstan proposes creation of UN Water international organization

The Kazakh President said that over the past 20 years, per capita water availability in the region had decreased by almost 30%. At the same time, about 70% of water resources are transboundary, he noted.

According to him, the ongoing shallowing of the Caspian Sea is causing serious concern, and the ecological disaster of the Aral Sea has become a tragic example of the irrational use of water resources.

He underscored that Kazakhstan values the contribution of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in tackling the complex water challenges of Central Asia and is interested in further strengthening cooperation with this institution.

He also stressed Kazakhstan’s interest in Japanese experience in the automation and digitalization of the water sector.

“A joint program on water management could be developed, including critically important measures such as the exchange of advanced water-saving technologies, joint scientific research, and cooperation in the field of Earth remote sensing,” he noted.

“Kazakhstan proposes the establishment of a new international organization under the UN - the UN Water International Organization - which could unify the fragmented mandates of other organizations working on water issues,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said and invited Japanese politicians, public figures, entrepreneurs, and experts to participate in the Regional Environmental Summit, scheduled for next April in Astana.

As previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the First Central Asia - Japan Dialogue Summit. The President of Kazakhstan noted that during his visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents, including commercial agreements totaling over $3.7 billion, were signed.

The Head of State welcomed Japan’s decision to join the development of the Aktau Sea Port and expressed interest in Japanese innovations and investments in the energy sector, as well as in Japanese projects in the field of nuclear waste management.

The President also stated that Kazakhstan and Japan had launched the Next-Generation SmartMining Plus project, aimed at digitizing production processes. He proposed holding a “Central Asia - Japan” scientists’ meeting in Astana and raised the problem of the Aral Sea.