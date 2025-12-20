Astana Hub and Alem.ai could serve as a platform for Tokyo Initiative – President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Japanese innovations are widely known for their quality, reliability and high level of technological sophistication.

“Kazakhstan has embarked on the path to becoming a digital state. For this purpose, the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Centre has been opened,” he said.

He reminded that Kazakhstan launched two supercomputers based on American technology this year.

“Next year, the implementation of the Digital Qazaqstan strategy will begin, aimed at the digitalization of industry, public sector, social sphere and education,” he emphasized adding that Kazakhstan is creating favorable conditions for further development of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

“In this regard, we welcome the Tokyo Initiative, including the launch of a new format of partnership in the field of artificial intelligence between the Central Asian countries and Japan,” he stressed.

“We propose to base this platform at Astana Hub, the largest international IT startup technopark in Central Asia, and the Alem.ai International Centre, which possess the necessary infrastructure and international ecosystem,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the First Central Asia - Japan Dialogue Summit. The President of Kazakhstan noted that during his visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents, including commercial agreements totaling over $3.7 billion, were signed.

The Head of State welcomed Japan’s decision to join the development of the Aktau Sea Port and expressed interest in Japanese innovations and investments in the energy sector, as well as in Japanese projects in the field of nuclear waste management.

The President also stated that Kazakhstan and Japan had launched the Next-Generation SmartMining Plus project, aimed at digitizing production processes. He proposed holding a “Central Asia - Japan” scientists’ meeting in Astana and raised the problem of the Aral Sea,proposing to create a UN Water international organization.