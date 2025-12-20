Tokayev proposes opening representative offices of Japanese universities in Kazakhstan

"The strength of your country lies in its people, in their respect for work, in their pursuit of excellence, in their ability to learn throughout their lives, and in their generosity in sharing knowledge with future generations,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He noted that Kazakhstan is actively developing its education sector, including in cooperation with foreign partners.

Branches of leading foreign universities are successfully operating in the country, he said.

“We invite Japan to consider the issue of opening representative offices of Japanese universities and educational centees in Kazakhstan," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the First Central Asia - Japan Dialogue Summit. The President of Kazakhstan noted that during his visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents, including commercial agreements totaling over $3.7 billion, were signed.

The Head of State welcomed Japan’s decision to join the development of the Aktau Sea Port and expressed interest in Japanese innovations and investments in the energy sector, as well as in Japanese projects in the field of nuclear waste management.

The President also stated that Kazakhstan and Japan had launched the Next-Generation SmartMining Plus project, aimed at digitizing production processes. He proposed holding a “Central Asia - Japan” scientists’ meeting in Astana and raised the problem of the Aral Sea. The Head of State also offered Astana Hub and Alem.ai center as a platform for the Tokyo Initiative.