Kazakhstan to host next Central Asia - Japan Summit

Kazakhstan is set to assume the chairmanship in this format.

Central Asian leaders and the Prime Minister of Japan took a decision to hold the next summit in Kazakhstan.

As previously reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the First Central Asia - Japan Dialogue Summit. The President of Kazakhstan noted that during his visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents, including commercial agreements totaling over $3.7 billion, were signed.

The Head of State welcomed Japan’s decision to join the development of the Aktau Sea Port and expressed interest in Japanese innovations and investments in the energy sector, as well as in Japanese projects in the field of nuclear waste management.

The President also stated that Kazakhstan and Japan had launched the Next-Generation SmartMining Plus project, aimed at digitizing production processes. He proposed holding a “Central Asia - Japan” scientists’ meeting in Astana and raised the problem of the Aral Sea. The Head of State also offered Astana Hub and Alem.ai center as a platform for the Tokyo Initiative. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also proposed to open representative offices of Japanese universities in Kazakhstan. He also outlined key areas of cooperation with Japan in the field of tourism.