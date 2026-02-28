EU leaders urge restraint as tensions continue to escalate in Iran and the Middle East

Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister, expressed solidarity with Iran's civilian population and reaffirmed calls for civil and political rights. Her office stated that she would communicate with allies and regional leaders in an effort to reduce tensions.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the conflict carries “grave consequences for international peace and security” and urged Iran to engage in negotiations to halt its nuclear and ballistic programs.

“The ongoing escalation is dangerous for all. It must stop. The Iranian regime must understand that it now has no other option but to engage in good faith in negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic programs, as well as its regional destabilization activities. This is absolutely necessary for the security of all in the Middle East,” he wrote. “Faithful to its principles and aware of its international responsibilities, France is calling for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council. I am in close contact with our European partners and friends in the Middle East.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council António Costa in a joint statement described the situation as “greatly concerning,” emphasizing the need to safeguard regional security and prevent nuclear escalation.

“Ensuring nuclear safety and preventing any actions that could further escalate tensions or undermine the global non-proliferation regime is of critical importance,” the statement reads, highlighting ongoing sanctions on Iran and support for diplomacy. “We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to protect civilians, and to fully respect international law.”

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez rejected unilateral military actions while also condemning Iran’s destabilizing activities.

“We demand an immediate de-escalation and full respect for international law. It is time to resume dialogue and reach a lasting political solution for the region,” he said.

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot noted that the country is closely monitoring developments and urged protection of civilians. He highlighted prior diplomatic efforts and stressed that military force should remain a last resort.

“We deeply regret that diplomatic efforts could not lead earlier to a negotiated solution,” the post reads. “We understand the profound security imperatives and the prolonged frustration with Iran’s refusal to engage constructively that have driven this course of action, even as we maintain that military force must always remain a last resort, subject to international law. Our thoughts are with the Iranian people.”

Earlier, Qazinform shared reactions from other international leaders to the recent escalation in the Middle East after the State of Israel and the US had launched a strike against Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation is aimed at eliminating an “existential threat,” while a US official later stated that “extensive” air and sea strikes on Iran will continue.

As tensions intensified, several Middle Eastern countries reported missile launches and security threats allegedly linked to Iran’s actions. Meanwhile, Iran said the country plans to use “all their might and resources” in response to the strikes.