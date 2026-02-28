International leaders comment on escalating tensions in the Middle East

India’s embassies in Israel and Iran urged Indian nationals to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, advising them to “exercise utmost caution” amid the evolving situation.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country supports efforts to prevent nuclear proliferation and advised Australians in the region to follow official travel guidance.

“We support the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security. Australian officials are closely monitoring this evolving situation. We continue to advise Australians do not travel to Iran and leave Iran as soon as possible, if it is safe to do so. Our ability to provide consular assistance in Iran is extremely limited. Given our concerns around security in the region, we have also upgraded Australia’s travel advice for Israel and Lebanon to Do Not Travel. Australians should leave now if it is safe to do so,” he said.

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas described the situation as dangerous and said she had held consultations with regional counterparts. She emphasized the importance of civilian protection and continued diplomatic engagement.

“The latest developments across the Middle East are perilous,” she said. “Protection of civilians and international humanitarian law is a priority. Our consular network is fully engaged in facilitating departures for EU citizens. Non-essential EU personnel are being withdrawn from the region.”

Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar stated that she was following the developments with concern and warned of further regional instability. She called on all parties to halt military actions and pursue dialogue.

“We are witnessing a serious escalation of regional tensions, thereby endangering peace and stability in the Middle East. On behalf of the Republic of Slovenia, I call upon all parties involved to immediately withdraw from military actions and to establish dialogue. The resolution of disputes through diplomatic means and in accordance with international law remains the only sustainable path towards security and the protection of the civilian population,” she said.

Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “deeply alarmed” by the strikes and urged restraint. The ministry called for respect for international law and the protection of civilians.

“Switzerland is deeply alarmed by today’s strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran. Switzerland calls for full respect of international law, including the UN Charter and IHL. We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the statement read.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the developments risk further destabilizing the region and called for an immediate halt to hostilities.

“The Israeli strikes on Iran, and the American military action that has accompanied them, bring the Middle East to the edge of catastrophe,” he said. “An immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities is imperative. I urge the United States and Iran to pursue a diplomatic off-ramp rather than further escalation, and the international community to act with urgency and without double standards.”

Earlier, today Qazinform reported that the State of Israel had launched what it described as a preemptive strike against Iran. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that no Kazakh citizens were among those affected in Iran.