Escalation between Israel and Iran: US announces start of military operation

According to TPS-IL, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said the operation was aimed at eliminating threats to the country’s security. Authorities warned the public of a possible missile and drone attack, with air raid sirens activated nationwide. Educational institutions have been closed, public gatherings banned, and business operations restricted except for essential services.

Following the Israeli strike, US President Donald Trump addressed the nation, announcing the start of a military operation against Iran. He said Washington’s actions are intended to protect American citizens, military personnel, and allies from what he described as imminent threats from Tehran.

In his speech, Trump accused the Iranian authorities of years-long support for armed groups, attacks on US forces, and attempts to restore the country’s nuclear program. He stated that the United States considers it unacceptable for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons and is determined to prevent this by all means.

“I’ll say it again, they can never have a nuclear weapon. That is why, in Operation Midnight Hammer last June, we obliterated the regime’s nuclear program at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. After that attack, we warned them never to resume their malicious pursuit of nuclear weapons, and we sought repeatedly to make a deal,” the US president said.

He also noted that US armed forces have launched a large-scale operation aimed at destroying Iran’s missile capabilities, its naval infrastructure, and its ability to destabilize the region.

At the same time, the president acknowledged the possibility of casualties among US troops, noting that the operation is viewed as a long-term measure to ensure security.

Meanwhile, the Iranian side has announced preparations for a response. According to regional sources, Tehran is considering a scenario involving four days of strikes and has placed its armed forces on heightened combat readiness.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan recommended that Kazakhstani citizens temporarily refrain from traveling to Iran until the situation stabilizes.