Air and sea strikes on Iran to continue, US official says

According to Al Jazeera, the US official said the joint US-Israeli campaign is intended to weaken Iran’s security and defense infrastructure and is, for now, confined to targets located within Iran.

The official added that US air forces are actively involved in the operation and are working in coordination with Israeli military counterparts.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the State of Israel and the US had launched what it described as a preemptive strike against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of an operation aimed at eliminating what he called an “existential threat.”

As tensions intensified, several Middle Eastern countries reported missile launches and security threats allegedly linked to Iran’s actions. Meanwhile, international leaders and officials issued statements.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that no Kazakh citizens were among those affected in Iran.

In response to the escalating situation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Secretary of the Security Council, together with the heads of law enforcement agencies and relevant ministries, to prepare and submit an emergency response plan.