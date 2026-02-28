Iran vows to use “all their might and resources” in response to US and Israel, calls on UN for action

The ministry said the two countries had acted “in a gross violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, attacked a series of targets, defense infrastructures, and civilian sites in various cities.”

Tehran stated that the strikes took place while Iran and the United States were engaged in a diplomatic process, adding that Iran had participated in talks to demonstrate its position to the international community and to prevent further escalation. The ministry said Iran considers the developments a violation of international law.

“Now is the time to defend the homeland and confront the enemy’s military aggression. Just as we were ready for negotiations, we have been more prepared than ever for defense. The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to the aggressors with authority,” the ministry wrote.

According to the statement, the airstrikes constitute a violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and amount to armed aggression. The ministry said Iran regards its response as a legal right under Article 51 of the UN Charter and stated that its armed forces will use “all their might and resources” in response.

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Regarding the military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States against #Iran



Heroic and noble people of Iran,

Iranian compatriots,



Our sacred and beloved homeland, proud and…

The ministry called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to “take immediate action to confront the violation of international peace and security due to the clear military aggression” and “calls on the UN Secretary-General, the President of the Security Council, and the members of this Council to fulfill their duty as soon as possible.”

Tehran also urged UN member states, particularly regional and Islamic countries and members of the Non-Aligned Movement, to condemn the actions and take collective steps in response.

“History testifies that Iranians have never surrendered to foreign aggression and hegemony; this time too, the response of the Iranian nation will be decisive and determining and will make the aggressors regret their criminal act,” the ministry concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the State of Israel and the US had launched what it described as a preemptive strike against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of an operation aimed at eliminating what he called an “existential threat.”

As tensions intensified, several Middle Eastern countries reported missile launches and security threats allegedly linked to Iran’s actions. Meanwhile, International leaders and officials issued statements regarding the situation.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that no Kazakh citizens were among those affected in Iran. In response to the escalating situation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Secretary of the Security Council, together with the heads of law enforcement agencies and relevant ministries, to prepare and submit an emergency response plan.