    Netanyahu talks about the goal of attack on Iran

    14:42, 28 February 2026

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of strikes aimed at eliminating an “existential threat” and urged citizens to follow the instructions of security services, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Netanyahu says goal of attack on Iran is regime change
    Photo credit: x.com / @netanyahu

    Netanyahu delivered a video address following the beginning of a series of strikes on Iran, carried out jointly with the United States.

    According to him, the operation is intended to eliminate the “existential threat” posed by Iran’s leadership and to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his support and emphasized that the actions are coordinated.

    “This terrorist regime must not obtain nuclear weapons that would allow it to threaten all of humanity,” Netanyahu stated.

    The Israeli head of government also noted that the steps being taken, in his words, will create conditions for the Iranian people to determine their own future.

    In addition, Netanyahu called on Israeli citizens to strictly follow the instructions of the Home Front Command during the “Lion’s Roar” operation, stressing the need to show resilience and inner strength in the coming days.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the State of Israel had launched what it described as a preemptive strike against Iran.

    Kazakhstan's flagship carrier Air Astana announced changes to flights to the Middle East following the closure of Iranian airspace and instability of situation in the region.

