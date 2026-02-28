Iranian missile launches affect several Middle Eastern countries

The General Command of the Armed Forces of Jordan said two ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom’s territory were intercepted. According to a military source, the missiles were successfully destroyed by air defense systems and no damage was reported.

The Ministry of Defense of Qatar confirmed that the detected missile threat was neutralized immediately upon identification in line with an approved security plan. All missiles were shot down before entering the country’s airspace. The ministry stressed that the armed forces possess full capabilities and resources to protect the state, adding that the security situation remains stable and fully under control.

Explosions hit Jufair, Bahrain, home to the US Fifth Fleet headquarters. pic.twitter.com/YjXTCeykOY — Josep Goded (@josepgoded) February 28, 2026

According to Al Jazeera, Bahrain confirmed that sites and facilities on its territory were targeted, describing the incident as a blatant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty and national security.

The Bahraini authorities characterized the strikes as “treacherous attacks,” saying they pose a direct threat to the country’s security and to the safety of its citizens and residents.The US Embassy urged its citizens to shelter in place and follow security instructions amid reports of potential threats.

There have also been reports of explosions in Riyadh, with witnesses describing a loud bang and multiple blasts amid Iranian attacks on regional countries hosting US military bases.

At least one person was killed in Abu Dhabi as a result of falling debris after the interception of ballistic missiles, according to the Ministry of Defense. Meanwhile, US diplomatic missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai instructed their staff to shelter in place amid heightened regional tensions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the escalation in the region followed a preemptive strike by Israel on targets inside Iran.