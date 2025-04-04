CA-EU summit participants tour Aral Culture Summit exhibition

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Shavkat Murziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan as well as European Council President António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attended the Aral Culture Summit exhibition in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Aral Culture Summit exhibition features initiatives aimed at reviving the ecosystems of the Aral Sea, preserving the cultural heritage and contributing to sustainable development of the region.

Photo credit: Akorda

The exhibition showcases the natural and cultural richness of the Aral Sea region using visual, sensor and interactive systems to engage visitors.

Photo credit: Akorda

