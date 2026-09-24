Asian Games 2026: Team Kazakhstan grabs 25 medals

In men's wushu sanda, Abdurashid Abdullaev claimed silver in 75 kg weight division after losing to Iran's Soheil Mousavi in the final.

Kazakhstan secured its first-ever Asian Games rowing gold medal as Vladislav Yakovlev and Ivan Chernukhin won the men's coxless pair event in 6 minutes 25.13 seconds.

In canoe sprint, Olga Shmeleva and Tatyana Tokarnitskaya took silver in the women's 500-meter event, while Sergey Yemelyanov and Timofey Yemelyanov earned bronze in the men's C2 500-meter final.

Kazakh gymnast Milad Karimi won silver in the men's floor exercise final, marking Kazakhstan's first Asian Games medal in the discipline since Sergey Fedorchenko claimed silver at the 1994 Hiroshima Games.

19-year-old épée fencer Kirill Prokhodov secured silver after losing 15-13 in the final to two-time Olympic champion Koki Kano of Japan.

Athletes from 37 countries have reached the podium so far at the Games. China leads the medal standings with 80 gold, 30 silver and 20 bronze medals, followed by Japan with 20 gold, 34 silver and 37 bronze, and South Korea with 10 gold, 12 silver and 28 bronze.

Kazakhstan holds fourth place with eight gold, eight silver, and nine bronze medals.