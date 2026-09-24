Kazakhstani duo secures silver in women’s canoe sprint at 2026 Asian Games
09:12, 24 September 2026
Kazakhstani athletes Olga Shmeleva and Tatyana Tokarnitskaya have won silver medals at the Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
The members of Kazakhstan’s national team competed in canoe sprint, finishing second in the women’s K2 500-meter final.
Shmeleva and Toknitskaya had successfully advanced through the qualification round the previous day. They completed the 500-meter course in 1 minute 47.718 seconds, finishing first in their heat and securing a place in the A final.
Their runner-up finish adds another silver medal to Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the Asian Games.
Earlier, Qazinform reported wushu fighter Abdurashid Abdullaev won the Asiad silver medal.