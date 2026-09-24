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    Kazakhstani duo secures silver in women’s canoe sprint at 2026 Asian Games

    09:12, 24 September 2026

    Kazakhstani athletes Olga Shmeleva and Tatyana Tokarnitskaya have won silver medals at the Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstani duo secures silver in women’s canoe sprint at 2026 Asian Games
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    The members of Kazakhstan’s national team competed in canoe sprint, finishing second in the women’s K2 500-meter final.

    Shmeleva and Toknitskaya had successfully advanced through the qualification round the previous day. They completed the 500-meter course in 1 minute 47.718 seconds, finishing first in their heat and securing a place in the A final.

    Their runner-up finish adds another silver medal to Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the Asian Games.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported wushu fighter Abdurashid Abdullaev won the Asiad silver medal. 

    Sport Asian Games Japan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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