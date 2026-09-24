Wushu fighter Abdurashid Abdullaev wins Asiad silver medal

Abdullaev competed in the men’s 75kg weight category, reaching the final and battling for the Asian Games title.

In the gold-medal bout, the Kazakhstani fighter faced Iranian athlete Soheil Mousavi but was defeated by his opponent.

As a result, Abdullaev finished his Asian Games campaign with a silver medal, securing a podium finish for Kazakhstan in wushu-sanda.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Yakovlev and Chernukhin made history with a rowing gold at the Asian Games.