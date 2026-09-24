Wushu fighter Abdurashid Abdullaev wins Asiad silver medal
08:10, 24 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s Abdurashid Abdullaev has won a silver medal in wushu-sanda at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee.
Abdullaev competed in the men’s 75kg weight category, reaching the final and battling for the Asian Games title.
In the gold-medal bout, the Kazakhstani fighter faced Iranian athlete Soheil Mousavi but was defeated by his opponent.
As a result, Abdullaev finished his Asian Games campaign with a silver medal, securing a podium finish for Kazakhstan in wushu-sanda.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Yakovlev and Chernukhin made history with a rowing gold at the Asian Games.