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    Wushu fighter Abdurashid Abdullaev wins Asiad silver medal

    08:10, 24 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Abdurashid Abdullaev has won a silver medal in wushu-sanda at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee.

    Wushu fighter Abdurashid Abdullaev wins Asiad silver medal
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy / NOC RK

    Abdullaev competed in the men’s 75kg weight category, reaching the final and battling for the Asian Games title.

    In the gold-medal bout, the Kazakhstani fighter faced Iranian athlete Soheil Mousavi but was defeated by his opponent.

    As a result, Abdullaev finished his Asian Games campaign with a silver medal, securing a podium finish for Kazakhstan in wushu-sanda.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Yakovlev and Chernukhin made history with a rowing gold at the Asian Games. 

    Sport Asian Games Japan
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