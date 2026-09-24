Gymnast Milad Karimi wins silver at 2026 Asian Games

Karimi scored 14.600 points to finish second in the final.

The gold medal went to the Philippines’ Carlos Yulo, who scored 14.666 points. Japan’s Shoma Tsukiyama took bronze with 14.566 points.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kazakhstan’s Olga Shmeleva and Tatyana Tokarnitskaya also won silver medals at the 20th Asian Summer Games.

The artistic gymnastics competitions at the Asian Games are being held from September 21 to 25. The Games will conclude on October 4.