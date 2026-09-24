Kazakhstan adds canoe bronze to Asiad-2026 medal haul
09:47, 24 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s canoe pair Sergey Yemelyanov and Timofey Yemelyanov have won bronze at the 2026 Asian Games taking place in Nagoya, Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani duo competed in the men’s C2 500-meter final, finishing the race in 1:44.972 to secure the bronze medal.
Chinese paddlers claimed the gold medal with a time of 1:40.741, while the silver went to the Uzbekistani pair, who finished in 1:42.878.
Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakhstani duo secured silver in the women’s canoe sprint at the 2026 Asian Games.