Kazakhstan adds canoe bronze to Asiad-2026 medal haul

The Kazakhstani duo competed in the men’s C2 500-meter final, finishing the race in 1:44.972 to secure the bronze medal.

Chinese paddlers claimed the gold medal with a time of 1:40.741, while the silver went to the Uzbekistani pair, who finished in 1:42.878.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakhstani duo secured silver in the women’s canoe sprint at the 2026 Asian Games.