19yo Kazakh fencer wins 2026 Asian Games silver
14:41, 24 September 2026
Kazakh epee fencer Kirill Prokhodov bagged a silver medal at the XX Summer Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
Kirill Prokhodov lost to two-time Olympic champion Koki Kano of Japan in the men’s epee finals 13:15. Koki Kano won gold at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
On his way to the silver medal, he defeated Yidu Gaston Guillemo 15:14 and two-time Asian champion Lan Minghao 15:7.
To note, Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi won a silver medal in the men’s floor exercise at the 2026 Asian Games.