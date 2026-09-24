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    19yo Kazakh fencer wins 2026 Asian Games silver

    14:41, 24 September 2026

    Kazakh epee fencer Kirill Prokhodov bagged a silver medal at the XX Summer Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

    19yo Kazakh fencer wins Asian Games silver
    Photo credit: NOC

    Kirill Prokhodov lost to two-time Olympic champion Koki Kano of Japan in the men’s epee finals 13:15. Koki Kano won gold at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

    19yo Kazakh fencer wins 2026 Asian Games silver
    Photo credit: NOC

    On his way to the silver medal, he defeated Yidu Gaston Guillemo 15:14 and two-time Asian champion Lan Minghao 15:7.

    19yo Kazakh fencer wins 2026 Asian Games silver
    Photo credit: NOC

    To note, Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi won a silver medal in the men’s floor exercise at the 2026 Asian Games.

    Sport Asian Games Fencing Kazakhstan Japan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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