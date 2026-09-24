19yo Kazakh fencer wins 2026 Asian Games silver

Kirill Prokhodov lost to two-time Olympic champion Koki Kano of Japan in the men’s epee finals 13:15. Koki Kano won gold at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Photo credit: NOC

On his way to the silver medal, he defeated Yidu Gaston Guillemo 15:14 and two-time Asian champion Lan Minghao 15:7.

Photo credit: NOC

To note, Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi won a silver medal in the men’s floor exercise at the 2026 Asian Games.