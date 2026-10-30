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    Ankara Declaration adopted as Turkic leaders wrap up OTS Summit

    15:46, 30 October 2026

    The 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States concluded in Ankara with the adoption of the Ankara Declaration, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Ankara Declaration adopted as Turkic leaders wrap up OTS Summit
    Photo: Akorda

    Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Turkic world remains united and is moving confidently toward its goals. The Head of State highlighted that Kazakhstan's trade turnover with OTS member nations has surged by 40%.

    Furthermore, Kazakhstan supported Russia's potential participation in the OTS+ format.

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
    Photo: Akorda

    The President also stated that rail freight volume between Kazakhstan and OTS member states has reached nearly 40 million metric tons.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged member states to accelerate the adoption of the Convention on the Preservation of the Heritage of Turkic Civilization.

    Sadyr Zhaparov
    Photo: Akorda

    In addition, Kazakhstan expressed readiness to share its AI expertise with partner nations.

    The Head of State also called for strict adherence to all agreements reached within the organization.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev
    Photo: Akorda

    Other speakers at the summit included Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

    Serdar Berdimuhamedov
    Photo: Akorda
    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Türkiye Foreign policy Turkic speaking states Politics AI Logistics Economy Trade
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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