Ankara Declaration adopted as Turkic leaders wrap up OTS Summit

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Turkic world remains united and is moving confidently toward its goals. The Head of State highlighted that Kazakhstan's trade turnover with OTS member nations has surged by 40%.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan supported Russia's potential participation in the OTS+ format.

Photo: Akorda

The President also stated that rail freight volume between Kazakhstan and OTS member states has reached nearly 40 million metric tons.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged member states to accelerate the adoption of the Convention on the Preservation of the Heritage of Turkic Civilization.

Photo: Akorda

In addition, Kazakhstan expressed readiness to share its AI expertise with partner nations.

The Head of State also called for strict adherence to all agreements reached within the organization.

Photo: Akorda

Other speakers at the summit included Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.