Kazakhstan backs Russia's potential participation in OTS+ format

Speaking at the 13th Summit of the OTS in Ankara, Tokayev emphasized the importance of using the OTS Plus format to strengthen cooperation and enhance the organization's international standing.

The Head of State said that welcoming Russia's interest in the OTS and inviting it to participate through the OTS Plus format or as an observer would be an appropriate and fair step toward strengthening the organization's international standing.

He noted that Russia, as a major power, has maintained close ties with the Turkic world for centuries and is home to numerous Turkic peoples. The President also highlighted Russia's ongoing initiative, "Altay – The Golden Cradle of the Turkic World," which Kazakhstan supports, and pointed to the many words of Turkic origin in the Russian language.

Tokayev expressed confidence that Russia's involvement in the OTS would benefit all participating countries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had addressed the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara.