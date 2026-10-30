Kazakh President calls for accelerated adoption of Convention on Preservation of Turkic Civilization Heritage

Tokayev said that cultural and humanitarian cooperation traditionally holds an important place on the agenda of multifaceted interaction among OTS member states.

Kazakhstan pays particular attention to studying, preserving and promoting the historical heritage of the Turkic peoples. At a meeting in Turkistan this year, I proposed establishing a Center of Turkic Civilization and the Mangilik El Center, which is intended to promote Steppe Civilization. Relevant work is currently underway, said the Kazakh President.

"We consider it necessary to accelerate the adoption of the Convention on the Preservation of the Heritage of Turkic Civilization," he added.

Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan is continuing work on a comprehensive seven-volume book, The History of Kazakhstan from Ancient Times to the Present Day.

We express our sincere gratitude to representatives of the academic communities of Turkic countries who are actively contributing to this work. This academic book will make it possible to examine historical events comprehensively, objectively and impartially from a scientific perspective, he said.

The Head of State also praised the work of institutions affiliated with the OTS, highlighting their contribution to research and the preservation of shared historical and cultural heritage.

At the initiative of the Turkic Academy, a number of books devoted to common historical and cultural monuments have been released. These include the three-volume edition Sacred Geography of the Turkic World and the five-volume catalogue Ancient Turkic Written Monuments. In addition, the 25-volume Dictionary of Modern Turkic Languages has been published. These works represent a significant achievement by Turkic scholars, said Tokayev.

He also highlighted the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation's international digital platform, Turkic Heritage, which was developed to support research into the history, literature and cultural traditions of the Turkic world.

Tokayev further emphasized the historical significance of the Altai region, describing it as an important part of the shared history of Turkic peoples. He noted that Kazakhstan had hosted the international festival “Altai - the Golden Cradle of the Turkic World” this year.

The President also announced that, following a decision by ICESCO, the sacred city of Turkistan would become the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2027.

As part of this initiative, we plan to hold large-scale events aimed at preserving the spiritual unity and continuity of Turkic civilization, he said.

According to Tokayev, an international Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Forum dedicated to literature and language will be organized. A meeting of museum specialists from the Turkic and Islamic worlds will also take place.

We invite representatives of academic circles to take an active part in these events, the President said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan-OTS rail freight traffic approached 40 million tons.