Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with OTS countries rises 40% to nearly $10bn, says Tokayev

Speaking at the summit, Tokayev highlighted the significance of the Alley of the Turkic World, inaugurated at the initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, expressing confidence that it would become a symbol of the countries’ enduring brotherhood.

The Kazakh President also commented on the deteriorating geopolitical situation, particularly tensions in the Middle East and the confrontation around the Strait of Hormuz.

The geopolitical situation in the world continues to deteriorate. The situation in the Middle East, particularly the confrontation around the Strait of Hormuz, is becoming increasingly tense. All this is having a negative impact on global trade and economic relations, as well as transport and logistics chains, including those connecting neighboring Turkic states, said Tokayev.

He added that Kazakhstan strongly condemned attacks by the Houthi armed movement against Saudi Arabia.

Kazakhstan strongly condemns the unjustified attacks by the Houthi armed movement against brotherly Saudi Arabia. We support calls for an end to such unlawful actions, the President stated.

Turning to economic cooperation, Tokayev said Kazakhstan placed particular importance on strengthening economic ties within the OTS framework.

This year, our country's trade turnover with the member states of the Organization has approached 10 billion US dollars. Compared to last year, this figure has increased by 40 percent, he said.

To maintain this growth, Tokayev called for effective implementation of the Turkic World Vision 2040 program and faster adoption of the OTS Strategy for 2027-2031.

To maintain this momentum, we need to take a number of steps. First and foremost, we must ensure the effective implementation of the Turkic World Vision 2040 program. In this regard, it is important to accelerate the adoption of the Organization of Turkic States Strategy for 2027-2031, he said.

The President noted that the draft strategy envisages measures to develop trade, investment, finance, industry, agriculture, digital technologies, education, science and other areas.

It is fundamentally important that the five-year strategy being adopted focuses on the implementation of specific projects, Tokayev stressed.

He also called for making fuller use of the Turkic Investment Fund, noting that the institution had considerable potential.

This institution has enormous potential, and all the necessary conditions must be created to ensure its full realization, he said.

In addition, Tokayev highlighted the role of the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in deepening economic integration. He proposed holding a business forum in Kazakhstan in 2027 to give further impetus to cooperation.

We believe that the activities of the OTS Council of Elders are also highly significant. We need to provide this body with financial and other comprehensive support, said the President.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had addressed the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara.