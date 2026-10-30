Kazakhstan ready to share AI expertise with Turkic states, Tokayev says

Speaking at the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, Tokayev described the development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence as a necessity in today's world, highlighting Kazakhstan's ambition to become a fully digital nation.

"Our countries are actively pursuing large-scale digital transformation. Kazakhstan has set itself the goal of becoming a digital state, and significant work is underway in this direction. This year has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in our country," Tokayev said.

The President also highlighted Kazakhstan's progress in digitalization and artificial intelligence, noting that the Alem.ai Artificial Intelligence Center had been established in Astana and Qazaq AI Research University (QAIRU) had opened to train AI specialists.

He said the country was developing a data center valley with a total capacity of 1 gigawatt and had already launched two supercomputers, with a third, significantly more powerful one expected to become operational soon.

Tokayev also pointed to the adoption of the Digital Code and a dedicated law on artificial intelligence, reaffirming Kazakhstan's readiness to share its experience in these areas with fellow Turkic countries if needed.

The Head of State recalled that the prospects for AI and digital development had been discussed at a meeting in Turkistan in May, leading to the implementation of several important initiatives.

He also highlighted the launch of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communications line connecting Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, noting that other Turkic countries would also be able to benefit from the project.

“Other Turkic states will also be able to benefit from this unique project. At the same time, much remains to be done, and we must act swiftly. In particular, we need to accelerate efforts to establish a Cybersecurity Council, as well as digital monitoring and innovation centers. These initiatives will undoubtedly contribute to further strengthening cooperation among our countries in the digital sphere,” the President emphasized.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had expressed support for Russia's potential participation in the OTS through the OTS Plus format or as an observer.