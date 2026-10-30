Kazakhstan-OTS rail freight traffic approaches 40 million tons

Tokayev noted that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route played an important role in ensuring connectivity across the entire Turkic World.

“In nine months of 2026, cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor increased by 30%, while transit shipments had grown by 90%,” the Kazakh President said.

Meanwhile, the President emphasized that rail freight traffic between Kazakhstan and OTS member states had risen by 10%, approaching 40 million tons. Road freight transportation has also increased by 20%, reaching 6.5 million tons.

The President added that Kazakhstan planned to implement a special program to expand its transit potential.

He stressed that modernizing logistics infrastructure and seaports along the Middle Corridor remained a priority for Kazakhstan.

At the same time, he noted that other transport and logistics routes, including the North-South Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative, also remained highly beneficial and efficient for the country.

Earlier, the Head of State said that Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has increased by 40 percent compared to last year, reaching nearly 10 billion US dollars.