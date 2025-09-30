Kazakhstan as an Educational Hub: An Interview with the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to the United States

— You were among the founders of the Kazakhstan-American Free University and also taught there. What inspired you to work in the field of education in Kazakhstan?

I had worked in the political environment in the United States for many years and with President Ronald Reagan, who was hoping to bring greater freedom to the people in the Soviet Union. His efforts put so much pressure on the Soviet Union that it ultimately collapsed. That led to the independence of the countries that made up the Soviet Union.



Kazakhstan declared its independence on December 16, 1991. It was important for the United States because Kazakhstan is strategically situated in a challenging part of the world. The George Herbert Walker Bush administration recognized Kazakhstan's independence on December 25, 1991.



I began my work in education to help connect U.S. universities and their students with universities in Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. My first partner in Kazakhstan was East Kazakhstan State University with Rector Yerezhevoliirovich Mamvet Kaziev. Through that relationship, we developed education programs in Kazakhstan.



Our first program was a summer student exchange in 1993, which later led to the creation of a college teaching economics, finance, law, and ethics. Within five years, we created the Kazakhstan American Free University as an independent institution.



The goal was simple: to bring young people of Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia, and the United States together, so they would share their cultures, become friends, and better understand one another. My belief has always been: the best way to make sure people don’t shoot at one another is to make sure they are friends.



— What challenges did you face in building international university partnerships?

Academic cultures differ across the world, and bringing university leaders together takes patience and time. Some people think the government is complicated and bureaucratic, but there’s almost nothing more bureaucratic than a university.



In the last decade, my work has also been in public universities, helping them do a better job educating students and getting results. The same applies in Kazakhstan: bringing international universities here helps raise standards, connect Kazakhstan to the world, and ultimately attract students from abroad. The two ministers of higher education I’ve worked with, including the current Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, have understood and supported this vision very effectively.

Photo credit: kafu.edu.kz

— During your meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in New York, what was the main issue on the agenda?

I had two separate meetings with President Tokayev. I should mention that without his leadership, these educational efforts would never have happened. In his 2020 State of the Nation Address, he called for the creation of five international university partnerships, based on our initial efforts. Today, there are more than 35.



The first meeting was with the Smithsonian Institution to launch a cultural heritage project, creating exchanges between Kazakh and American artists. The second meeting was convened by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and gathered more than 70 American business leaders to discuss cooperation in Kazakhstan.



President Tokayev gave a speech outlining seven major initiatives for Kazakhstan — from digitalization and artificial intelligence to mining, cashless finance, and education. He specifically highlighted three projects I have been involved with: the University of Arizona partnership with North Kazakhstan University, Kostanai State University’s partnership with the University of Minnesota, and the Smithsonian cultural exchange.



— You were one of the initiators of the first dual degree program between North Kazakhstan University and the University of Arizona. How has this program impacted students and the education system as a whole?

The purpose was to give students in Kazakhstan a cost-effective way to obtain an American degree. Tuition at the University of Arizona is about $35,000 per year, while at North Kazakhstan University the negotiated rate is $5,000.



We now have 36 Kazakhstani students from Petropavl studying in Tucson, Arizona, this semester. The program allows them to earn an internationally recognized degree at one-seventh the cost.



At the same time, the project helps North Kazakhstan University improve its curriculum, making it attractive to students from the region and beyond. As a result, Kazakhstan is now exporting education, attracting foreign students, and improving its own system.



This creates three outcomes: Kazakhstani students get affordable U.S. degrees; local universities improve their standards; and Kazakhstan’s global visibility grows as more people around the world learn about the country.

— Today, branches of foreign universities are actively developing across Kazakhstan, with more than 30,000 international students. How do you see this trend influencing education quality and Kazakhstan’s image abroad?

International universities coming to Kazakhstan and partnering with local institutions bring global teaching techniques and standards here directly.



In addition, the 30,000 international students studying in Kazakhstan gain a better understanding of the country — its people, culture, and values. When they return home, they help tell Kazakhstan’s story, improving recognition worldwide.



Although Kazakhstan has a population of only about 22 million, it is the ninth largest country in the world and rich in resources. Education partnerships help showcase these advantages globally, something I also credit to President Tokayev’s leadership.



— In your view, what role does educational cooperation play in strengthening diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the United States?

It’s not just about the United States, but about the whole world. When students become acquainted, it is harder for them to dislike one another. Friendships grow, and that reduces the chance of conflict.

Kazakhstan has opened its borders to students from around the globe, creating friendships worldwide. In today’s turbulent times, with so many wars and crises, having many friends is invaluable.



— Would you like to add anything about your projects?

Certainly. Beyond education, I’ve also been working on agriculture, mining, aerospace, and tourism.

Kazakhstan has the sixth largest area of arable land in the world. With modern technology, it could become one of the top five agricultural powers. Arizona, my home state, has also long cooperated with Kazakhstan in mining and aerospace. The Iridium satellite system, for example, was developed in Arizona and launched from Baikonur.

Tourism is another area. Kazakhstan has incredible nature — mountains, deserts, lakes, and canyons. Sporting tourism is developing as well. For example, this week in Turkestan the Asia Cup for triathlon will take place, and six-time Ironman champion Mark Allen is joining us. My hope is that one day Kazakhstan will host its own Ironman competition.

Finally, there is cultural tourism. Through the Smithsonian project, Americans are learning more about Kazakhstan’s deep and ancient culture. Visitors can see the National Museum in Astana, the ALZHIR memorial, the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkestan, the Tamgaly petroglyphs, Charyn Canyon, Shymbulak, and more.

One of the most fascinating discoveries near Astana is that horses were first domesticated here 6,000 years ago. That innovation eventually spread across Europe and even to the Americas. Such knowledge highlights Kazakhstan’s important role in world history, and I hope to share it with more Americans.

