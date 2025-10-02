OPEC presents World Oil Outlook 2025 at XVI KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum in Kazakhstan

The report examines supply and demand dynamics, investment flows, the impact of international policies and sustainability goals, as well as the main challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

At a dedicated panel session, OPEC experts outlined key findings.

Behrooz Baikalizadeh, Head of the Petroleum Research Department, stressed that despite recent turbulence, the world economy has proven more resilient than expected. He pointed to the role of the USA, China, and India as the main drivers of global GDP growth, highlighting declining inflation as another factor supporting investment, trade, and energy demand.

While risks such as high debt levels and geoeconomic fragmentation persist, Baikalizadeh concluded that “the foundation for oil demand in 2025 and 2026 is robust.”

Raed Alaameri, Energy Demand Analyst, noted that global energy demand is set to rise by 23% by 2050 (from 308 million barrels of oil equivalent per day to around 378), largely due to population growth and economic expansion in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

Renewables are projected to grow fastest, increasing their share of the energy mix from 3.5% to 13.5%, while natural gas will expand significantly as a flexible, lower-emission fuel.

Oil demand will also remain strong, driven by transportation and petrochemicals, ensuring that oil and gas together continue to provide more than half of global energy supply.

Ali Akbar Dehghan, Senior Oil Supply Analyst, projected that global oil demand will climb from 103 million barrels per day in 2023 to around 113 million by 2030, before leveling off toward 2050.

Growth will be concentrated in non-OECD countries, notably India, China, Eurasia, the Middle East, and Africa, while demand in OECD states is expected to gradually decline after 2030.

