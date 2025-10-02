Kazakh, Hungarian presidents discuss strengthening trade and cultural-educational ties

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Tamás Sulyok for accepting his invitation to visit Astana.

He noted that Hungary was one of the first European states to recognize Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, while Budapest became the first European city to receive Kazakhstan’s first diplomatic mission.

“We maintain very close contacts with your country in many fields. I am confident that this trend will be continued, as it aligns with the two countries’ interests. We will exert every effort to further strengthen our interaction both in political historical ties,” the Head of State said.

Tamás Sulyok thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality and noted that both countries maintain active political dialogue, based on trust, mutual respect and historical ties.

“The friendship between our peoples has deep historical roots. I believe that today our political relations have reached a high level, and we also enjoy very good economic cooperation. And, as noted at this morning's Digital Bridge 2025 conference, the future of between the two countries holds significant promise. We plan to implement numerous joint projects and initiatives,” the Hungarian President said.During the talks, the sides discussed the issues of expanding the trade-economic partnership, highlighting the importance of strengthening cultural and educational ties between Kazakhstan and Hungary. The parties exchanged views on the relevant issues of international agenda and cooperation within multilateral structures.

