U.S. businesses keen to expand their presence in Kazakhstan

During the meeting, the parties agreed to work closely on the effective implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Washington, D.C., in November of this year.

Following the meeting, the AmCham executives emphasized their readiness to actively contribute to strengthening trade and economic ties and expanding the presence of American businesses in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks at the White House.

Kazakhstan and the United States signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

On the same day, the Head of State met with members of the U.S. House of Representatives – Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received Chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, as well as held talks with Senator Steve Daines of the U.S. Republican Party, and Csaba Lejko, president of John Deere CIS and Central Asia.

To note, Kazakhstan and the U.S. signed agreements worth over USD 17 bln.