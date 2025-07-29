Turkish company to invest 160 billion tenge in Kazakhstan's agricultural projects

According to him, cooperation between Türkiye and Kazakhstan develops steadily, with the bilateral trade turnover amounting to 300 million US dollars.

“Today we have had a meeting with Tiryaki Holding, during which an agreement on investments was signed. The amount of investments is 160 billion tenge. The first project is deep processing of wheat worth 110 billion tenge. The second project is processing of legumes estimated at 50 billion tenge,” Aidarbek Saparov said commenting on the outcomes of talks with Turkish business entities held during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Ankara.

Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.

The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan and Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin.

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye are expected to hold talks today to discuss further strengthening of the Kazakh-Turkish extended strategic partnership. It is expected that the presidents will also hold the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC)