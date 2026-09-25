Türkiye's ruling party extends condolences to Kazakhstan over military servicemen's deaths
Deputy Chairman of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Chairman for Relations with Turkic States, Kürşad Zorlu, extended his condolences to the families of the servicemen killed in the Caspian Sea naval drills and to the entire Kazakh nation, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In his post on X, Kürşad Zorlu stated that Kazakhstan’s pain is a shared pain for the brotherly people of Turkiye.
"Brother Kazakhstan's pain is our pain too! On this National Day of Mourning declared today, I pray to God for mercy upon the martyred soldiers; I extend my condolences and wishes of patience to their families, comrades-in-arms, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.
The unbreakable brotherhood and solidarity between Türkiye and Kazakhstan will continue to stand side by side even in such days of sorrow. May our heads be bowed in grief. May the deceased rest in peace, may God grant patience to their relatives and loved ones," the post reads.
Kardeş Kazakistan’ın acısı, bizim de acımızdır!🇹🇷🇰🇿— Prof.Dr. Kürşad ZORLU (@zorlu77) September 25, 2026
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