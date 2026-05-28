Tokayev and Putin plant oak tree on Kazakhstan-Russia Alley of Eternal Friendship

The planting ceremony was held to mark mutual respect, enduring friendship, and multifaceted cooperation between the two states.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported Russian President Vladimir Putin had arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A solemn welcome ceremony for the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

Both presidents held talks in a restricted attendance in Astana. Later, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin had extended talks.

Following the talks in Astana between Kazakh and Russian Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, a number of agreements were signed.

How Kazakhstan-Russia relations are developing today and which areas of strategic partnership are coming to the forefront are discussed in the article by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.