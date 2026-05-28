Tokayev and Putin plant oak tree on Kazakhstan-Russia Alley of Eternal Friendship
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, ceremoniously planted an oak tree on the Alley of Eternal Friendship of Kazakhstan and Russia, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The planting ceremony was held to mark mutual respect, enduring friendship, and multifaceted cooperation between the two states.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Russian President Vladimir Putin had arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A solemn welcome ceremony for the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana.
Both presidents held talks in a restricted attendance in Astana. Later, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin had extended talks.
Following the talks in Astana between Kazakh and Russian Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, a number of agreements were signed.
How Kazakhstan-Russia relations are developing today and which areas of strategic partnership are coming to the forefront are discussed in the article by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.