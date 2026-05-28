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    Tokayev and Putin plant oak tree on Kazakhstan-Russia Alley of Eternal Friendship

    17:50, 28 May 2026

    The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, ceremoniously planted an oak tree on the Alley of Eternal Friendship of Kazakhstan and Russia, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Tokayev and Putin plant oak tree on Kazakhstan-Russia Alley of Eternal Friendship
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The planting ceremony was held to mark mutual respect, enduring friendship, and multifaceted cooperation between the two states.

    Tokayev and Putin plant oak tree on Kazakhstan-Russia Alley of Eternal Friendship
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Russian President Vladimir Putin had arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A solemn welcome ceremony for the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

    Both presidents held talks in a restricted attendance in Astana. Later, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin had extended talks.

    Following the talks in Astana between Kazakh and Russian Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, a number of agreements were signed

    How Kazakhstan-Russia relations are developing today and which areas of strategic partnership are coming to the forefront are discussed in the article by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Russia Russia
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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