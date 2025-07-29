Tiryaki Holding invests in building major wheat and pea processing complex in Astana

The sides discussed the issues of mutually beneficial and long-term partnership in agro-industrial sector.

The Head of State welcomed the Turkish company’s decision to build a plant for deep processing of wheat and peas in Astana.

Süleyman Tiryakioğlu emphasized that the project will contribute to the promotion of Kazakhstan’s processing industry, implementing advanced technologies and upgrading qualification of local personnel.

The meeting also focused on development of efficient logistics for the transportation of agricultural products manufactured in Kazakhstan, digitalization of warehousing infrastructure and modernization of elevators.

Tiryaki Holding is one of the global leaders in the production and export of grain, oilseeds and feed.

Recall that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Türkiye for an official visit. At the Ankara Esenboga Airport, he was welcomed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In honor of the Kazakh President, the Guard of Honor lined up at the aircraft steps.

The two presidents held brief conversation at the airport.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh President commenced his official trip to Türkiye with a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder and first President of the Turkish Republic. He also met CEO of YDA Holding Hüseyin Arslan and Chairman of the Board of S Sistem Lojistik Hüseyin Barlin.

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye are expected to hold talks today to discuss further strengthening of the Kazakh-Turkish extended strategic partnership. It is expected that the presidents will also hold the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC)