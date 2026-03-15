Referendum on new Constitution begins in Kazakhstan

Kazakh citizens can vote at referendum polling stations between 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM. Astana time. A total of 92 polling stations across the country opened earlier than the others, beginning their work at 6:00 AM.

Ballots contain a single question: “Do you accept the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the draft of which was published in the mass media on February 12, 2026?”

Voters are offered two response options — “Yes, I accept” and “No, I do not accept.” Ballots must be filled out personally in a booth for secret voting.

The draft Constitution in Kazakh and Russian, as well as an audio version, will be available at all polling stations.

A total of 359 international observers from 10 organizations and 27 central election commissions of foreign states will monitor the referendum. The process will also be covered by 185 foreign journalists from 31 countries.

How many citizens can vote

Across the country, 12,461,796 citizens are eligible to participate in the vote. In total, 10,402 referendum polling stations will operate, including 9,779 located at citizens’ places of residence and 634 at temporary locations.

Another 14,230 Kazakh citizens will be able to vote abroad. For them, 71 polling stations have been set up at Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in 54 countries. The first polling station to open will be in Tokyo, Japan, while the last will open in San Francisco, United States.

Under the law “On the Republican Referendum,” the vote will be considered valid if more than half of eligible voters participate. In this case, turnout must exceed 6.2 million people.

When the results will be announced

Vote counting will begin at 8:00 PM after polling stations close. According to the law, the new Constitution will be considered adopted if it is supported by more than half of those who take part in the vote and if such a majority is recorded in at least two-thirds of the regions, cities of republican significance and the capital.

The Central Referendum Commission must announce the final results no later than seven days after the vote, by March 21. The results will be published in the media.

Earlier, on February 11, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree calling for the national referendum to be held on March 15.

The starting point for the constitutional reform was Tokayev’s initiative to create a unicameral parliament in Kazakhstan. The president first presented the proposal on September 8, 2025, during his annual address to the nation.