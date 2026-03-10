EN
    Over 300 international observers to monitor referendum on Kazakhstan’s new Constitution

    21:10, 10 March 2026

    336 international observers from 10 organizations and 27 central election commissions of foreign countries are set to monitor the upcoming constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Over 300 international observers to monitor referendum on Kazakhstan’s new Constitution
    Photo crdeit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    According to the ministry, as of now, 336 international observers from 10 international and regional organizations and 27 central election commissions of foreign countries, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan are expected to attend as observers.

    Previously, Qazinform reported journalists from 31 countries are to cover Kazakhstan’s constitutional referendum. 

