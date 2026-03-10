EN
    Journalists from 31 countries to cover Kazakhstan’s constitutional referendum

    20:12, 10 March 2026

    During a meeting of the Central Referendum Commission on Tuesday, Ambassador-at-Large Yerlan Alimbayev revealed the number of accredited representatives of foreign media outlets to cover the March 15 referendum on adopting the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

    185 representatives of 68 media outlets from 31 countries plan to cover the referendum, said Alimbayev.

    Earlier, he said that due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and taking into account security measures, a decision was made to close 11 polling stations in 10 countries. "As of today, 71 polling stations are operating in 54 countries in Kazakhstan’s foreign missions. The number of voters abroad, that is, Kazakh citizens, stands at 14,230,” Alimbayev stated.

    Qazinform News Agency previously reported that the National Referendum on the new Constitution is scheduled for March 15, 2026.

