Over 12.4 mln Kazakhstanis eligible to vote in March referendum

10,411 polling stations will be open at large, including 80 abroad at Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions in 62 countries.

Voting will run from 07:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m. at 9,779 polling stations.

He said at 632 special stations (military units, hospitals, sanatoriums, detention centers, and foreign missions), voting may close earlier if all registered voters have cast their ballots.

Each citizen should vote personally; proxy voting is not allowed.

Counting of the votes will begin at 08:00 p.m. local time or immediately after voting ends. Vote count will be completed without interruption within 12 hours.

The referendum is valid if more than half of the eligible citizens participate.

A decision is adopted if more than half of the participants vote in favor.

The final results of the referendum will be summed up at a CRC meeting. The CRC will officially announce the results in the media within seven days after voting.

According to the CRC, 12,416,759 citizens in total are eligible to participate in the referendum.

Recall that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to hold a republican referendum on the new Constitution on March 15, 2026.