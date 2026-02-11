Kazakhstan to hold constitutional referendum in March

The decree assigns the preparation for and holding of the republican referendum to the Central Election Commission, acting as the Central Referendum Commission, as well as territorial and precinct election commissions, acting as territorial and precinct referendum commissions.

According to the decree, the Kazakh government together with the Central Election Commission and other central state and local executive authorities should take necessary measures to hold the republican referendum.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chair of the Constitutional Commission – Chair of the Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova, Deputy Chair of the Constitutional Commission – State Counselor Erlan Karin, and member of the Constitutional Commission – Assistant to the President for Legal Issues Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev.