Polling stations ready for Mar 15 Referendum

A total of 10,402 polling stations will operate during the upcoming referendum across the country. Of these, 9,779 stations are located at citizens’ places of registration, while 634 are designated for temporary residence locations.

82 polling stations were initially planned to be opened in 64 countries. However, amid the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan later decided to close 11 stations in 10 countries.

According to the Central Referendum Commission, all polling stations have completed organizational works. The Commission has carried out inspection trips across 20 regions of the country.

As of February 22, 2026, 12,461,796 citizens were included in voters’ list, according to the akimats of regions, Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent cities.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that 336 international observers from 10 organizations and 27 central election commissions of foreign countries are set to monitor the upcoming constitutional referendum on March 15.