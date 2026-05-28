Putin's visit marks shift in Kazakh-Russian ties — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

According to him, bilateral trade is forecast to reach $30 billion. In terms of investment in Kazakhstan's economy, Russia has taken first place among all other nations.

A package of promising economic cooperation projects includes 177 enterprises, of which 122 are already operational.

"Kazakhstan cherishes its bonds of eternal friendship and strategic partnership with Russia. We have always considered and still consider Russia a great Eurasian state with a rich historical past and enormous potential for future development. Despite all the sanctions-related difficulties, Russia's economy, based on purchasing power parity, now ranks fourth globally and first in Europe, according to major international financial institutions," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He noted that last year, Russia's nominal GDP exceeded $2.5 trillion, calling it an impressive result.

"Possessing vast natural resources, engineering and scientific elites, and a skilled workforce, Russia will never lose its leading positions in the global economy and will consequently play a prominent role on the world geopolitical stage," the Head of State added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Russian President Vladimir Putin had arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

A solemn welcome ceremony for the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

Both presidents held talks in a restricted attendance in Astana. Later, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin had extended talks.

The talks in Astana between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin witnessed the signing of various agreements.

How Kazakhstan-Russia relations are developing today and which areas of strategic partnership are coming to the forefront are discussed in the article by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.