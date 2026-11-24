On Nov. 23, the NVIDIA Board announced a unanimous decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Director. The decision took effect immediately.

Kazakh President called Huang a legend

Jensen Huang made his first trip to Kazakhstan in October 2026. During his visit to Astana on Oct. 23, he reviewed the country’s AI ecosystem and spoke about Kazakhstan’s advantages in developing an AI economy.

Photo: gov.kz

Speaking at the Third Forum of Strategic Partners on Nov. 19, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, praised cooperation with NVIDIA and publicly thanked the entrepreneur for his visit.

Photo: Akorda

“We have established highly productive cooperation with NVIDIA. I sincerely thank Jensen Huang, an outstanding engineer and a true legend, for his recent visit to Astana,” President Tokayev said.

Photo: Akorda

Trump: He learned a 'big lesson'

Donald Trump repeatedly backed Huang’s return to lead NVIDIA. On Nov. 16, the U.S. President said he would not object to Huang's reinstatement as CEO, saying Huang had learned a significant lesson.

Photo source: screenshot from NBC News

Reaction to Huang’s reinstatement

After Nvidia’s board announced the move, Trump welcomed the reinstatement as the right step.

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said the U.S. Government sees no grounds to view Huang’s return as a national security threat, adding that the U.S. Attorney General confirmed authorities have no evidence of any unlawful conduct by him. At the same time, Trump urged NVIDIA to continue a thorough internal investigation of its compliance with U.S. export controls.

'The mistake has been corrected,' Elon Musk says

U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk also voiced support for Jensen Huang. Even before NVIDIA’s board made its decision, Musk signed a petition calling for the company’s founder to be reinstated as chief executive officer.

Photo source: aa.com.tr

After NVIDIA announced Huang’s reinstatement on November 23, Musk reiterated his backing on the social media platform X in a few words: “The mistake has been corrected.”

The mistake has been corrected — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2026

In an official statement, NVIDIA said its board decided to bring Huang back following a series of meetings with him and input from senior U.S. government officials. The company also confirmed that an independent investigation launched after reports of possible foreign intelligence interference will continue.

Earlier, on November 12, Qazinform reported that Jensen Huang had resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of NVIDIA and stepped down from its Board of Directors with immediate effect, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress appointed Interim CEO.