Tokayev thanks NVIDIA CEO for his contribution to strengthening partnership with Kazakhstan

During the meeting, Tokayev highlighted the importance of NVIDIA CEO’s visit to Kazakhstan in strengthening bilateral cooperation and thanked him for his personal contribution to the development of the country’s AI ecosystem.

Photo credit: Akorda

“This visit is of great importance to us as it will give significant momentum to our cooperation with NVIDIA. I would like to personally thank you for your contribution to strengthening our partnership and for what you do for Kazakhstan,” the Head of State noted.

Tokayev identified artificial intelligence and digitalization as national priorities, noting that 2026 had been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan.

The President also welcomed NVIDIA’s partnership with Higgsfield. He said Kazakhstan is proud that the company had joined a domestic technology project.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Head of State awarded Jensen Huang the Order of Dostyk (Order of Friendship) of I degree, in recognition of his contribution to the development of artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was previously reported, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang is visiting Astana for the first time. An exclusive meeting featuring Huang and Kazakh Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev was held at the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center.