NVIDIA Founder Jensen Huang arrives in Kazakhstan for the first time

During the meeting, Huang highlighted Kazakhstan's advantages in developing an AI-driven economy. According to him, three key components are essential for the advancement of artificial intelligence: electricity, data, and demand for AI solutions.

He noted that Kazakhstan possesses significant natural and energy resources that could serve as the foundation for a new industry.

“Instead of simply exporting energy, in the future you will be able to transform it into intelligence and export intelligent solutions,” Huang said.

The NVIDIA chief also stressed the importance of training specialists and engaging young people in AI development.

“You are inspiring young people, students, universities, scientists, and industry representatives to actively participate in the development of the artificial intelligence industry and AI economy. This is what will create demand,” he said.

Huang also emphasized the strategic importance of national data. According to him, data reflects a society's culture, history, values, and experiences, making its development and application critically important for the country.

He further praised the development of Kazakhstan's large language model, Kazakh LLM.

“I am very pleased to see that Kazakhstan already has its own large language model, Kazakh LLM, which enables the collection, processing, and use of national data to create its own artificial intelligence,” Huang said.

Screenshot from youtube.com/@AstanaHub

Recall that, AI MONTH 2026 officially launched in Kazakhstan on September 23. A full schedule of events planned throughout the month is available on the event's official platform.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will visit Kazakhstan at the invitation of Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The visit will take place as part of AI Month, a series of artificial intelligence events supported by Astana Hub that bring together AI professionals, developers, startups, researchers, and technology industry representatives.