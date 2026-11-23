Following a series of meetings with Huang, the board said it was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company. In reaching its decision, directors also received input from senior U.S. government officials and concluded that Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company,” said Harvey C. Jones, chair of the board, also thanking Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress for her service as interim CEO.

NVIDIA Board reinstates Jensen Huang as President, CEO and Board Director. Read the release: https://t.co/x4bnjiSVil — NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) November 23, 2026

Jensen Huang thanked the board, employees, and his family for their support as he resumed his role at the helm of the chipmaker.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work”

An independent board committee’s investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort will continue to its conclusion. Nvidia said Huang fully supports the probe and is committed to cooperating with it.

In addition, the board has established a National Security and Export Control Committee made up solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The company has also begun searching for a new Chief Compliance Officer, who will report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and reiterated that it will continue cooperating with ongoing government inquiries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Jensen Huang had resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of NVIDIA and stepped down from its Board of Directors with immediate effect, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress appointed Interim CEO.

Huang’s resignation quickly triggered an unusual public campaign calling for his reinstatement.

An online initiative called “Stand With Jensen” attracted more than 180,000 signatures by November 16, including thousands of people identifying themselves as Nvidia employees and shareholders.

The campaign’s website listed Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, and Replit CEO Amjad Masad among its supporters.

In an open letter to Nvidia’s board, the organizers called for Huang’s return while an independent investigation establishes the facts.

The campaign gained further attention on November 16 when President Donald Trump publicly addressed the possibility of Huang returning to Nvidia.