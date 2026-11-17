Trump spoke to reporters as he left the White House for a trip to the Philippines and China. He said Huang had “learned a big lesson” and that many people want him back in the role.

Huang left the post after an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese national suspected of being a spy. The two are not related. Trump has continued to back the Nvidia founder despite the revelations, and he counts him among his strongest allies in the business world.

Trump said the relationship had not put U.S. national security at risk. He said the country is now stronger than ever and described U.S.-China relations as a back-and-forth in which both sides play games.

Trump also said he did not know whether Alice Huang was actually a spy and that he would look into the matter. He argued that Chinese women arriving in the U.S. are often labeled spies without evidence. He added that the issue may come up during his visit to China, including in a possible conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

An online petition calling for Huang’s reinstatement has collected more than 177,000 signatures, according to the website hosting it.

Earlier, Qazinform reported who could lead Nvidia after Jensen Huang’s exit.