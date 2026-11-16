Elon Musk and tech leaders call for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement at Nvidia

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk joined several technology executives in backing an online petition calling for the reinstatement of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang.

Huang resigned as chief executive last week amid controversy over his reported personal relationships and national security concerns.

"A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I’m signing it too," Musk wrote Friday on the social media platform X.

The petition, published on the website Stand with Jensen, had attracted more than 130,000 signatures as of Sunday, including thousands of people identifying themselves as current and former Nvidia employees and shareholders.

Prominent supporters listed on the website include Replit CEO Amjad Masad, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan.

The open letter, addressed to Nvidia's board of directors, expressed concern that Huang may have been forced out without adequate due process despite his 33 years leading the company he co-founded.

It urged the board to reinstate Huang while an independent investigation establishes the facts, ensure a fair hearing that gives him an opportunity to respond, and provide a public explanation of the decision and evidence to back it.

"Suspicion or association alone is not a sufficient basis for ending Jensen's leadership," the letter said. "Jensen deserves due process, not mob justice," it added.

Huang resigned Thursday as Nvidia's president, CEO and board member amid scrutiny over a reported relationship with a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of ties to Chinese intelligence.

The chipmaker appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while launching a search for a permanent successor.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia had started looking for a permanent chief executive after co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down.