President Pezeshkian urges Iranians to stand firm against any agression

“We are not the aggressors. Today, more than ever, we need unity and solidarity. All the people of Iran must join hands and stand firm against the aggression,” Pezeshkian said while addressing a parliament session on Monday.

Emphasizing Iran’s commitment to negotiations, President Pezeshkian said the other party claimed that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons, even though Iran has no intention whatsoever of acquiring such weapons.

Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear energy and research for the progress of its society, and no entity can lawfully deprive the Islamic Republic of this right, he noted.

He reaffirmed that Iranians remain steadfast in upholding this right and would not be intimidated by any power.

The United States is resorting to bullying and, in violation of international norms, is allowing Israel to invade and attack Iran, Pezeshkian said.

Iran has never sought war, nor have it initiated any wars, he reiterated, adding that Tehran does not seek power, force, or domination but rather promotes brotherhood and solidarity with all Islamic nations.

Israel seeks to strike down Muslims one by one and then impose its vicious ambitions upon them. That is why today, all Islamic countries must unite, hand in hand, Pezeshkian stated.

Meanwhile, in a separate message, Pezeshkian said, “We have never been—and will never be—the aggressors. But we stand firm, hand in hand, against this savage criminal.”

He added that just as the beloved people of Iran endure this ordeal with resilience, the government is also striving with all its might to ensure no disruption to their daily lives.

Earlier, it was reported that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran. Iran responded with the missile launches originating from its territory.

6 citizens of Kazakhstan have already been evacuated from Iran through the border with Azerbaijan. Moreover, Kazakhstan has issued a travel advisory for the UAE and the Persian Gulf countries.

The death toll in Iran has risen to 224, including 70 women and children. The intelligence chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and two other generals were killed in Israeli attacks on Sunday.

Official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadyarov confirmed Monday that 132 nationals of Kazakhstan are staying in Iran, while 219 are in Israel.