Iran announces missile launches at Israel: Air raid sirens sounded across the country

The Israel Defense Forces announced that they detected missile launches from Iranian territory targeting Israel. All civilians are advised to take shelter and stay there until further notice.

The Iranian counterstrikes started suddenly, with images and videos showing multiple missiles breaching Israel’s defenses and striking their targets. Bright fireballs illuminated the night skies over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as a result.

Iranian state television has confirmed the missile launches targeting Israel. Additionally, the IRNA reports that a second wave of missiles has been fired at Israel.

As reported earlier, Israel has launched a preemptive strike on Iran.