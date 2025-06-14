EN
    Kazakhstan issues travel advisory for UAE, Persian Gulf countries

    17:16, 14 June 2025

    The advisory suggests Kazakhstani tourists to be aware of the situation as well as reconsider their travel plans, especially to the UAE and the Persian Gulf countries, Kazinform News Agency cites the Tourism and Sport Ministry.

    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

    The Ministry noted on Saturday that the Civil Aviation Committee halted flights over and within the airspace of Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon until further notice.

    These include all scheduled and non-scheduled passenger, cargo and technical flights of Kazakhstani airlines.

    The Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry is closely monitoring developments and in constant contact with government agencies, embassies and tour companies in charge.

    The Ministry together with Turistik Qamqor and airlines stands ready to evacuate Kazakhstani nations whenever needed.

    As reported earlier, six citizens of Kazakhstan had been evacuated from Iran through the border with Azerbaijan. 

    Ministries Travel Middle East UAE
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
