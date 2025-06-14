Kazakhstan issues travel advisory for UAE, Persian Gulf countries

The Ministry noted on Saturday that the Civil Aviation Committee halted flights over and within the airspace of Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon until further notice.

These include all scheduled and non-scheduled passenger, cargo and technical flights of Kazakhstani airlines.

The Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry is closely monitoring developments and in constant contact with government agencies, embassies and tour companies in charge.

The Ministry together with Turistik Qamqor and airlines stands ready to evacuate Kazakhstani nations whenever needed.

As reported earlier, six citizens of Kazakhstan had been evacuated from Iran through the border with Azerbaijan.