6 citizens of Kazakhstan evacuated from Iran through border with Azerbaijan
16:25, 14 June 2025
At the Astara border checkpoint, six citizens of Kazakhstan crossed the border of Azerbaijan from Iran to return to their country, Report.az reports.
Report's southern bureau informs that all necessary conditions have been created for those evacuated from Iran, including the provision of medical services, and those who wish can also have breakfast at the border checkpoint.
The evacuation process continues.
Earlier it was reported that air raid sirens had sounded in Israel following reports from the military of missile launches originating from Iran in response to Israel's "preemptive strike" on Friday.