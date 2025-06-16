Explosions in Tel Aviv, Trump calls for a deal

The death toll in Iran has risen to 224, including 70 women and children. The intelligence chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and two other generals were killed in Israeli attacks on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Iranian response will stop when Israel halts its attacks on Iran.

US President Donald Trump says he’s hopeful Israel and Iran can make a deal, and adds that Washington will continue its support for Israel’s defence.

As reported previously, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran. Iran responded with the missile launches originating from its territory.

Six citizens of Kazakhstan have already been evacuated from Iran through the border with Azerbaijan. Moreover, Kazakhstan has issued a travel advisory for the UAE and the Persian Gulf countries.